KMAT ADMIT CARD 2022

KMAT 2022 Admit Card RELEASED at kmatindia.com- Direct link to download here

KMAT 2022: KPPGCA has issued the KMAT admit card 2022 today. KMAT 2022 to be conducted on December 4, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 10:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau

KMAT 2022: The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) issued the KMAT admit card on December 1, 2022. Candidates who have registered for the Karnataka KMAT exam must download the KMAT admit card 2022 by entering their KMAT 2022 login credentials, such as application number and date of birth, at kmatindia.com. The KMAT exam for the MBA program will be held on December 4. KMAT 2022 will be administered between the hours of 2 and 4. In order to participate in the KMAT 2022, candidates must have their KMAT 2022 hall ticket. Along with their KMAT admission card, candidates must have a photo ID on hand. On November 26, the KMAT exam registration for 2022 was shut down by the authorities.

KMAT admit card 2022: Important Dates

KMAT Events KMAT Dates
KMAT admit card 2022 release December 1, 2022
KMAT Karnataka 2022 exam date December 4, 2022 (2 pm- 4 pm)

KMAT hall ticket 2022: Here’s how to download

Step 1 - Visit the official KMAT 2022 website - kmatindia.com.

Step 2 - Now, click on the KMAT admit card download link.

Step 3: Then, enter the KMAT login credentials that were created at the registration.

Step 4 - Click on the ‘Submit’ tab.

Step 5 - Now, the screen will display KMAT 2022 admit card.

Step 6- Finally, download the KMAT admit card 2022 and take printouts for future reference.

KMAT Admit Card 2022; direct link here

Every year, the Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) administers the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT), which is used to grant admission to MBA and MCA programmes at the approximately 190 institutions that recognise KMAT scorecards.

