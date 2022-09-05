KMAT 2022: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has announced the KMAT 2022 session 2 result in online mode. KMAT results have been released in the form of a merit list. Candidates who appeared for the test can check the list of provisional results at the official website of KMAT, cee.kerala.gov.in. The CEE released the answer key on August 28, 2022.

KMAT result 2022: Here is how to check

Visit the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in

Click on the KMAT 2022 - candidate portal ( session 2)

Now click on the result tab

The KMAT 2022 session 2 result will be displayed on the screen in the form of pdf

Candidates can download the pdf of the KMAT 2022 result

Check your name in the provisional merit list through roll number and name

KMAT 2022 session 2 exam was conducted on August 28 for admission to MBA programmes offered by universities and their affiliated colleges in the state of Kerala. The exam was held in online mode at the designated test centres across the state. The three hours long MBA entrance exam had 180 questions in total, with each question carrying 4 marks. There was a negative marking of 1 mark for each wrong answer.