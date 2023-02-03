topStoriesenglish2569312
KMAT 2023 Admit Card RELEASED at cee.kerala.gov.in- Direct Link to Download Here

KMAT Admit Card 2023: Kerala CEE has released a link to the KMAT Admit Card 2023 today, February 3. Students who have registered for the KMAT can view and get their admit card from the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in, details below.

KMAT Admit Card 2023: Kerala Management Aptitude Test, KMAT 2023 admit card is released at the official website. KMAT Admit Card 2023 Link has been released by the Kerala CEE's Commissioner for Entrance Examinations as of today, February 3. Students who have registered for the KMAT can view and get their admit card from the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates must enter their application number and password to gain access to the KMAT platform. The KMAT Syllabus is built on Class 12th basics and includes courses such as English language usage and reading comprehension, Quantitative aptitude, Data sufficiency and Logical Reasoning, and General Knowledge.

The KMAT Exam 2023 will take place on February 19, 2023. Candidates taking the exam must bring their admission card with them to the exam centre. KMAT 2023 will be a 720-point examination with 180 questions.

KMAT Admit Card 2023: Here's how to download

  • Go to the official website-- cee.kerala.gov.in
  • On the appeared homepage, click on KMAT 2023 Admit card link
  • A new login page would open
  • Enter your application number and password
  • Submit details and check your admit card
  • Download and take a printout for future references

KMAT Admit Card 2023; direct link to download here

Candidates will be able to verify the exam timing, reporting time, and other essential instructions after downloading the admission card. According to the KMAT marking method, each correct answer is worth 4 points, whereas each incorrect response is for 1 point.

