Know when Karnataka SSLC results 2020 will be declared, check karresults.nic.in for all details

Bengaluru: The wait for around 8.40 lakh students who appeared for the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) board exams for Class 10 is over. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will likely declare the Karnataka SSLC results 2020 in a few days.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar made the announcement, in a statement to news agency ANI on July 20. "The Class 10 exam results will be announced in the first week of August. The process of evaluation will be completed in 10 days," Kumar had said.

Once declared, Karnataka SSLC results 2020 will be available on board's official website - karresults.nic.in.

Here's how to check Karnataka SSLC Results 2020 online:

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Find Direct Link for SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka Board

Step 3: Input your exam roll number and other details asked on the page

Step 4: Verify the details against your hall ticket and submit them on the website

Step 5: Your SSLC Result 2020 Scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download PDF Softcopy or take printout for future reference

The state government had decided to conduct the SSLC or the Class X board exams from June 25 amid COVID-19 fears, ignoring the opposition's appeal to put them on hold till the coronavirus is brought under total control. The Karnataka Board has also deployed over 1 lakh officials to conduct the exams. Students followed COVID-19 measures like one student per bench and cap on their number per classroom.

The KSEEB delayed declaring the results this year because of the precautionary measures imposed in the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.