Kochadhaman Election Result 2025: From the Kochadhaman assembly seat, AIMIM candidate Md. Sarwar Alam has secured a victory by bagging 81860 votes. He defeated the nearest RJD rival Mujahid Alam by a margin of 23021 votes. Mujahid Alam polled 58839 votes.

Kochadhaman is a general-category assembly constituency situated in Bihar’s Kishanganj district. The seat came into existence after the 2008 delimitation exercise. It comprises the entire Kochadhaman block along with the Belwa, Mehangaon, Gachchhpara, Chakla, Daula, and Pichhla gram panchayats of the Kishanganj block.

Since its formation, the Kochadhaman assembly seat has been won exclusively by Muslim candidates. JDU’s Mujahid Alam secured victory in the 2014 by-election and went on to retain the seat in 2015.