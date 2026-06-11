Kochi-bound Merchant tanker sends live missile warhead SOS; Indian Navy neutralises threat in high-risk operation

The Indian Navy has once again proved its expertise and capability of being a Blue Water navy by successfully carrying out a high-risk operation to safely dispose a live missile warhead. The unexploded missile warhead was found inside a merchant tanker heading to Kochi. The tanker, MT Olympic Life, registered under the Marshall Islands flag, was sailing from Fujairah in the UAE to Kochi when it reported an explosion in its hull off the coast of Oman on May 26, 2026.

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How did the missile reach the fuel tank?

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Notably, it appeared that the merchant vessel was attacked during its transit off the Oman coast. The Indian Navy team deployed to defuse the warhead found that the projectile had pierced the ship's hull, passed through multiple structural compartments and become lodged inside a fuel tank. Had it exploded, the ship could have suffered huge damage, risking sinking.

Navy deploys EOD team

The vessel had informed authorities that an unexploded ordnance was lodged inside the ship as it continued its voyage towards Kochi. No Indian nationals were on board. After receiving the alert through the Information Fusion Centre–Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), the Indian Navy launched a coordinated response. The Southern Naval Command in Kochi immediately deployed a specialist Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team to assess the threat.

Reflecting its enduring commitment to maritime safety, the #IndianNavy's Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team from #SouthernNavalCommand, Kochi, safely extracted an unexploded missile warhead from Marshall Islands registered oil tanker MT Olympic Life, enroute from UAE to Kochi.… pic.twitter.com/OHs2MGD8Ca — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) June 11, 2026

Phased approach to risky operation

Given the danger posed by an unexploded missile warhead inside a fuel storage compartment, the Navy adopted a cautious and phased approach. The priority was to ensure the safety of the vessel, its crew and port infrastructure. After completing all safety procedures, the EOD team used advanced diagnostic equipment to identify and isolate the warhead's detonation mechanism. The missile warhead and associated debris were then safely extracted.

Navy’s expertise on display

The recovered ordnance has been moved to a secure facility for safe storage and detailed examination. The operation was considered highly complex due to the sensitive nature of the unexploded warhead and its location inside a fuel tank. The successful recovery highlighted the Indian Navy's expertise in explosive ordnance disposal and its ability to handle challenging maritime emergencies.

The Navy said its swift response, regardless of the nationality of the crew or ownership of the vessel, reflects India's commitment to maritime safety and its role as a trusted security partner in the Indian Ocean region.

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Notably, it’s not clear yet who targeted the missile but given the heightened tension in West Asia and the US Navy’s continued strike against various vessels, the attack could have been carried out either by the US Navy or the Iranian Navy, said experts.