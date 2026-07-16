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  • /Koel Mallick steps down from Rajya Sabha, becomes fourth Trinamool MP to quit after Bengal Poll rout

Koel Mallick steps down from Rajya Sabha, becomes fourth Trinamool MP to quit after Bengal Poll rout

She is now the fourth Trinamool Congress MP to step down from the Rajya Sabha since June, in the wake of the party's landslide defeat in the recent West Bengal assembly elections.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 06:01 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 06:01 PM IST
Koel Mallick steps down from Rajya Sabha, becomes fourth Trinamool MP to quit after Bengal Poll rout
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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