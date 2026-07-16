/Koel Mallick steps down from Rajya Sabha, becomes fourth Trinamool MP to quit after Bengal Poll rout

Actress-turned-politician Rukmini Mallick, better known to the world as Koel Mallick, has resigned from the Rajya Sabha, barely three months after taking her seat in the Upper House.
She is now the fourth Trinamool Congress MP to step down from the Rajya Sabha since June, in the wake of the party's landslide defeat in the recent West Bengal assembly elections.
Before her, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Chik Baraik had all resigned in quick succession. Each of them subsequently switched to the BJP and has since been named as the party's candidate for the by-polls due later this month on the seats they vacated.
Mallick's resignation has already set tongues wagging in Bengal's political circles, with many wondering if she might follow the same path. Adding fuel to that speculation, she was seen visiting the residence of Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav soon after handing in her resignation to Rajya Sabha Chairperson and Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan.
Mallick had reportedly first emailed her resignation letter to Radhakrishnan, but Rajya Sabha rules require a member to resign in person. She therefore turned up on Thursday afternoon to formally submit her resignation.
Her elevation to the Rajya Sabha back in February had itself caught many by surprise. Along with Mallick, the Trinamool Congress had picked former West Bengal Police chief Rajeev Kumar, singer-and-politician Babul Supriyo, who once served as a Union minister under Narendra Modi, and senior Supreme Court advocate Dr Menaka Guruswamy. All four went on to win unopposed.
Despite her nomination, Mallick never attended a single sitting of the Rajya Sabha. She instead threw herself into campaigning across West Bengal for Trinamool candidates ahead of the state polls.
Mallick comes from a family with deep roots in Bengali cinema, her father, Ranjit Mallick, was himself a celebrated actor of his era.
(With IANS agency)
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