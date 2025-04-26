‘Koi Chhedega Toh Chhodega Nahin’: CM Yogi Reacts To Pahalgam Terror Attack

Reaffirming the zero tolerance policy, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday expressed grief over the Pahalgam terror attack and said that 'Yeh naya Bharat kisi ko chhedta nahin lekin agar koi chhedega toh usko chhodega bhi nahin.'

Addressing the public in Lakhimpur Kheri, CM Yogi said that terrorism and anarchy have no place in society.

"I express my condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. There can be no place for terrorism or anarchy in our society. The Government of India's model of security, service, and good governance is based on development. It is based on the welfare of the poor and the protection of all. However, if anyone dares to breach security, New India is ready to give a befitting reply in the language it understands, adhering to its policy of zero tolerance. Yeh naya Bharat kisi ko chhedta nahin lekin agar koi chhedega toh usko chhodega bhi nahin," CM Yogi said.

Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister inspected the channelisation work of the Sharda River in Lakhimpur Kheri.

On April 24, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met the family of Shubham Dwivedi of Kanpur, who was one of the 26 innocent victims who lost their lives in the attack.

Expressing his condemnation, Adityanath termed the attack a cowardly act and emphasised that such incidents would not be tolerated in India.

"On April 22, a terrorist attack took place in J-K's Pahalgam in which one person from Kanpur was killed. Shubham Dwivedi got married two months ago, and he was killed in the terror attack there. This is a very cowardly attack by the terrorists and shows that terrorism is on its last breath. This type of incident is not acceptable in a country like India. The actions of the central government will put the last nail in the coffin of terrorism," he said, adding that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah had already inspected the areas affected by the attack, and further steps will be taken to address the issue of terrorism," CM Yogi said.

Shubham Dwivedi, the only son of his parents, was among the 26 victims of the terror attack at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22. The attack, which left several others injured, has shaken the nation, with numerous leaders and organisations condemning the violence.

Earlier on April 22, terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured.