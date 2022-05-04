Kojiki Launches its First Office in Surat, Gujarat

The multimedia group Kojiki has kicked off 2022 with its grand expansion plans. As part of these overarching plans, the company recently opened its first office in Gujarat, India. To increase the audience and team growth, the office marks the beginning of Kojiki's expansion in different geographies. It also marks, as the CEO of Kojiki, Sohel Moldharia puts it, the beginning of the company's efforts to increase and grow its footprint in the ever-growing market that is the country.

The office comes in a series of major moves that Kojiki has made of late, including acquiring some major websites to venture out into different niches and media domains. All under its expansion plans, the company has acquired Analyzing Market, Weather News Point, and Today's Ecommerce, along with several other websites. "The new opportunities that we have been able to tap into following these acquisitions have produced some significant results. We have witnessed a sharp rise in the monthly unique visitor influx to the sites while the returning visitors have increased exponentially as well", said Moldharia about the acquisitions.

The CEO also went on to add that the company's first-ever office is the next step in its expansion plans as it allows the company to cater to the audience and the staff with increased efficacy. "Opening an office in the market that's one of our most prominent targets was an easy decision. Plus, it also allows us to foster a more tangible working environment that not only caters to our employee staff but also helps us cater to our Indian audiences more effectively," added Moldharia.

Shubham Sharma, the marketing lead executive of Kojiki, also shed some light on what the expansion plans for the company entail. "Kojiki's expansion into India is a continuation of the tremendous growth we have been able to achieve in recent times. The monthly visitor influx and engagement for the numerous websites under our umbrella have seen some staggering increase," said Sharma, while also adding that the Gujarat office is only the first of many offices that Kojiki plans to open in the country.

Kojiki is set to acquire several other websites as a part of its expansion plans for 2022 while opening up offices in the major cosmopolitans in the country. Furthermore, the company is already on its way to cutting the ribbons on its offices in the Philippines. According to Sohel Moldharia, the company aims to match its current digital expansion with its offline growth in multiple territories around the world.

(Sponsored Feature)