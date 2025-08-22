Kokilaben Ambani, 91-year-old mother of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Reliance ADA Group Chairman Anil Ambani, is the queen of one of India's largest business clans. She was reportedly admitted to HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday night for a health crisis.

A Peacemaker In The Family Rift

Kokilaben's single most important contribution was after the demise of her husband, Dhirubhai Ambani, in 2002. When the two sons, Mukesh and Anil, had a public falling out, she intervened as an intermediary. She was instrumental in dividing up Reliance holdings, eventually resolving the conflict and bringing peace to the family. Her importance speaks for itself in her ability to keep the family together.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Life, Net Worth, And Influence

Being the wife of the late Dhirubhai Ambani, the founder of Reliance Industries, Kokilaben was at the center of the family's success, helping her husband realize his dream and giving directions to her children. Her net worth is estimated at ₹18,000 crore. She owns more than 1.57 crore shares of Reliance Industries, which is roughly 0.24% of the company's equity. This makes her the closest family member with the largest individual holding in Reliance, even ahead of her son Mukesh Ambani, who owns around 0.12%.

Born in Jamnagar, Gujarat, in 1934, Kokilaben saw India's transition from pre-Independence to contemporary times. In a report by Times of India, she is said to have studied till Class 10 at a time when education was unavailable to women. Her husband is said to have arranged for an English tutor for her to get accustomed to various social and business environments. She has frequently attributed her being ready for her role as the family matriarch to him, a role she still fills.

ALSO READ | Security Breach At Parliament: Intruder Caught After Scaling Wall In New Delhi | Know What Happened Next