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Miraculous escape: 141 passengers safe after lightning triggers total blackout on IndiGo flight

An Agartala-bound IndiGo Airbus A320 carrying 141 passengers was struck by lightning at Kolkata Airport's Aerobridge 56L. The strike triggered an instant cabin power blackout. All passengers are safe; two ground staff were treated for minor shocks.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 11:54 AM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 11:54 AM IST
Miraculous escape: 141 passengers safe after lightning triggers total blackout on IndiGo flight
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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