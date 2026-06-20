/Miraculous escape: 141 passengers safe after lightning triggers total blackout on IndiGo flight

A potential catastrophe was narrowly avoided at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport on Friday when lightning hit an IndiGo aircraft bound for Agartala during a time of extreme storms and rainfall.
When the lightning strike happened, the aircraft was stationary in the tarmac area. As a result of the incident, the internal power systems of the aircraft went black instantly. Luckily, there were no injuries to the 141 passengers and six crew members aboard the aircraft. In line with the safety procedures, the airline quickly evacuated the aircraft and arranged an alternative flight for the passengers.
According to the officials from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Airport Operations Control Centre (AOCC), the accident occurred around 9:30 AM when a pre-monsoon storm was raging in the city.
The IndiGo flight 6E6068 bound for Agartala (VT-IPW), an Airbus A320 aircraft, was located at Aerobridge 56L when a bolt of lightning tore through the sky, striking the fuselage of the aircraft. Consequently, the electrical surge caused a tripping of the aircraft's primary power grid, leading to a sudden power outage.
Despite no injuries or harm to any passenger and crew member, two of the IndiGo ground handling personnel employed near the aircraft experienced the impact of the shockwaves of the lightning.
As per a strict safety protocol, the field safety department at IndiGo transported both of the affected employees to the nearest hospital where they got themselves examined after which they got discharged because their symptoms were only mild shocks.
The flight had an initial departure time of 9:20 AM. However, after the lightning strike, the IndiGo team made the decision to ground the aircraft for necessary safety checks related to its structural integrity and avionics.
Afterwards, the passengers were shifted to the alternate Airbus A321 aircraft (VT-ICD) and departed for Agartala from there at 12:50 PM.
The lightning strike is taking place amid extreme weather conditions around the region of Kolkata and its vicinity due to heavy rainfall causing structural floods, traffic blockades, and waterlogging.
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