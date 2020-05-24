Kolkata airport to not restart passenger flights from May 25 due to Cyclone Amphan aftermath

Kolkata: The flight operations that were supposed to begin from tomorrow (May 25, 2020) at the Kolkata airport have now been deferred due to the aftermath of the Cyclone Amphan.

The State Govt had requested the Ministry of Civil Aviation to defer the resumption of flights from Kolkata Airport due to the destruction caused by the Cyclone Amphan.

The flight operations will now resume from May 28 with a reduced schedule.

The State Govt machinery is still involved in the relief and restoration work and trying to bring back normalcy in the state.

Earlier on Saturday, five columns of the Indian Army were deployed in West Bengal to assist in restoration after Cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc. The Indian Army was deployed after the West Bengal government called for their support for immediate restoration of the essential infrastructure and services in the state.

According to the latest reports, the death toll in West Bengal due to the devastating cyclone stands at 86. Out of the 86 deaths -- 22 were electrocuted, 27 after being hit by uprooted trees, 21 in a wall collapse, 7 in a house collapse, 3 drowned, 1 was bitten by a snake, 3 due to cardiac arrest and 2 from the uprooted lamp post.

Meanwhile, West Bengal on Sunday reported its highest single-day spike in fresh COVID-19 cases. The state's total increased to 3,667 after 208 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. The death count has also surged to 200.