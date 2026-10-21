/Kolkata Durga Puja stampede: Bengal govt forms SIT to probe tragedy that killed 19

The West Bengal government, in consultation with the Calcutta High Court, has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the October 17 stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata that claimed 19 lives and left several others injured. The SIT has been tasked with examining the circumstances that led to the incident and recommending measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future, according to an official government notification.
The panel has been directed to submit its final report to the state government within three months from the date of issuance of the order.
West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Agarwal said in a letter, "The SIT shall submit its report, together with its findings and recommendations, to the State Government within 3 months from the date of issue of this Order, for consideration and further action as deemed appropriate in accordance with law."
The high-level committee will be chaired by retired Justice Anindita Roy Saraswati.
Its members include the Principal Secretary of the state's Disaster Management and Civil Defence Department and the Director General and Inspector General of Police of the Special Task Force (STF), West Bengal.
The panel will also include a police representative not below the rank of Additional Director General, a representative of the Home and Hill Affairs Department not below the rank of Joint Secretary, and a representative of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) based in Kolkata.
Meanwhile, the Kolkata Fire Department has placed five Durga Puja pandals in south Kolkata under special scrutiny following the fatal stampede, officials said on Monday.
Written instructions have been issued to the Puja committees of Chetla, Tridhara, Deshapriya Park and Tollygunge Cultural, directing them to pay particular attention to entry and exit routes and implement additional fire safety measures.
The West Bengal government has announced compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a job for the family of each person who died in the incident.
The Special Task Force has also initiated an investigation to establish accountability for the tragedy.
The incident occurred at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on October 17. According to the information provided, 19 people were killed and 25 others were injured.
Authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding the crowd surge as part of efforts to establish what led to the tragedy and identify any safety lapses.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.