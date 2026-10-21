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Kolkata Durga Puja stampede: Bengal govt forms SIT to probe tragedy that killed 19

An SIT headed by retired Justice Anindita Roy Saraswati will investigate the deadly Chorbagan Durga Puja stampede in Kolkata that claimed 19 lives. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 06:30 PM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 06:38 PM IST
Kolkata Durga Puja stampede: Bengal govt forms SIT to probe tragedy that killed 19
Image Credit: ANI. Aftermath of Durga Puja Pandal stampede in Kolkata.

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