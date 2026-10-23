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Kolkata Chorbagan stampede: Suvendu Adhikari announces Rs 27 lakh compensation for victim’s family

He said the amount had been credited to the family’s account, adding that Sonkar had left behind two children, a son and a daughter.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 23, 2026, 10:24 PM IST|Updated: Oct 23, 2026, 10:24 PM IST
Kolkata Chorbagan stampede: Suvendu Adhikari announces Rs 27 lakh compensation for victim’s family
Image Credit: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari with family members of a victim Chor Bagan stampede. (IANS)

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Kolkata Chorbagan stampede: Suvendu Adhikari announces Rs 27 lakh compensation for victim’s family
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