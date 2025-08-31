Kolkata Commuter Slams Metro: ‘New Line Opened, Old One Still Neglected'

An annoyed Kolkata woman shared a video of an overcrowded metro coach, blasting the authorities for making daily travel miserable for commuters. In her viral Instagram post, passengers could be seen squeezing into an already packed train during rush hour, drawing attention to delays and poor conditions on the busy Blue Line. Pointing at the overcrowding, she accused officials of neglecting long-needed improvements on the city’s older metro lines, as per NDTV reports.

“This is literally what happens when you choose your government. You have opened a new metro, but you won’t fix this one. People like us can’t go to the office because of your tomfoolery. A new metro has opened in Salt Lake, apparently," she says in the clip.

Daily commuters are forced to travel in jam-packed coaches. In an updated post, the Kolkata woman said regular passengers on the Blue Line face long halts, with some trains running up to 20 minutes late. ‘People who use the metro every day know the current problem is the 20-minute delay on the Blue Line that’s the real issue,’ she wrote.

“Rush during office hours is normal. But when a metro arrives only once in 20 minutes at that time, it gives me the space to question the management and the government."



Woman Faces Backlash Online for Speaking About Commuters Struggles

Despite her good intentions, the woman was criticized by some users who questioned her knowledge of how the metro is run. Standing her ground, she replied: ‘Yes, I know the metro is under the central government—no need to mansplain. It also operates within the state, so both are responsible. Just because I look a bit elite and speak in English doesn’t mean you should be triggered. Put that energy into questioning the management instead.’

The Kolkata Metro is operated by the Ministry of Railways under the Central Government, while the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (KMRC), under the same ministry, handles parts of the network and its expansion.”