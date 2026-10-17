/Kolkata Durga Puja stampede: 17 dead, 25 injured; CM Suvendu orders fact-finding probe

At least 17 people have died and 25 others have been injured in a stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata, West Bengal, on Saturday evening. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari confirmed the casualties in a phone conversation with Zee 24 Ghanta, saying the state government was doing everything possible to support the affected families and ensure proper medical treatment for the injured.
The incident took place between 7.30 pm and 8 pm on Maha Saptami, when heavy rain and a sudden rush of visitors led to chaos at the pandal. Kolkata Police said the stampede occurred at around 7.40 pm at the exit gate of the Sarada Park (Chor Bagan) Puja Pandal, which falls under the Girish Park police station area.
Adhikari said six of the deceased had been identified so far and arrangements were being made to bring their families to Kolkata. He added that forensic teams, the Special Task Force (STF) and Kolkata Police had cleared the area, and there was no longer a crowd at the site.
“I have no words to express my grief. All our wings are working together. Right now, our top priority is to provide proper treatment and ensure the recovery of the 25 injured individuals,” the Chief Minister told Zee 24 Ghanta.
"A proper investigation will be done with full transparency. The puja committee members and the security agencies have been detained. All kinds of support will be provided to all families. This is a very sad incident," he said.
He also announced a fact-finding inquiry to establish what led to the incident and appealed to people across the state to remain calm.
“There will be a fact-finding inquiry; you can rest assured of that. We will investigate the facts and find out why this mishap occurred,” he said.
The Chief Minister urged Puja committees to review their arrangements, particularly in view of heavy rain and overcrowding, and ensure that adequate measures were in place to prevent similar incidents.
West Bengal Minister Umesh Rai described the incident as deeply painful and said a sudden downpour had prompted a large number of visitors to seek shelter inside the pandal.
“Today, on the occasion of Maha Saptami, a large number of people had stepped out to visit Durga Puja pandals. At this particular pandal in Chorbagan, a sudden downpour prompted a large crowd to seek shelter. Amid the confusion, someone, whether by blowing a whistle or making an announcement, prompted a large number of people to rush into the pandal,” Rai said.
He added that the sudden influx of people led to the stampede. According to the minister, 17 people had died and 25 had been injured. He said the injured had been taken to different hospitals for treatment and were reported to be stable.
Rai said the entire state administration had swung into action after receiving news of the incident. He added that the Chief Minister had been at the hospital for around two and a half hours, personally checking on those receiving treatment.
The minister also confirmed that all scheduled government programmes for Sunday, including those involving the Chief Minister, the Home Minister, other ministers and MLAs, had been cancelled.
Appealing to Puja organisers across the state, Rai called for better crowd management and safety measures.
“Organisers at all Puja pandals should consider increasing the number of entry and exit points. In areas where crowds are dense or where pandals have been set up in poorly lit spaces, proper lighting arrangements must be made,” he said.
He urged organisers to take immediate steps if they noticed excessive crowds over the next three to four days of Durga Puja celebrations.
“We want Durga Puja to be celebrated and for people to enjoy themselves, but it is essential that no accidents occur. The organisers of the Durga Puja celebrations must keep this in mind,” he said.
Rai also appealed to political parties to keep politics out of the tragedy, saying the priority should be to help the injured and support families who had lost loved ones.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief over the incident and said he had spoken to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. He announced that he would postpone all his scheduled programmes in West Bengal on Sunday, October 18, and visit the injured in hospital.
In a post on X, Shah said, “I have just received the extremely distressing news of multiple casualties after the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal. I have spoken with Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari about this matter. I pray for the peace of the souls of those who have lost their lives in this tragic accident and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.”
He added that the administration was arranging the best possible medical treatment for the injured and prayed to Maa Durga for their speedy recovery.
President Droupadi Murmu expressed deep sorrow over the deaths and offered condolences to the bereaved families.
“The news of the deaths of people in a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of those who have been injured,” she said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed sadness over the incident and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
“The stampede in Kolkata is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery. The West Bengal Government is providing all possible help to the affected families,” he said.
West Bengal Governor RN Ravi said he was deeply heartbroken by the loss of lives. In a post on X, Lok Bhavan said: “I am deeply heartbroken by the tragic stampede incident at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, resulting in the loss of many precious lives. In this hour of grief, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured.”
West Bengal Minister Nisith Pramanik also expressed grief, describing the incident as a “pandal collapse”.
“Deeply saddened by the pandal collapse in Chorbagan. My thoughts are with those injured and their families during this difficult time. Our government is working tirelessly to ensure prompt medical care, immediate relief and every possible support for those affected. We stand firmly beside every affected family. Praying for the speedy recovery of all those injured,” he said.
Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was shocked and saddened by the incident.
“Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the stampede at the Chore Bagan Puja Pandal. I pray to Maa Durga for the speedy recovery of all those injured and for strength and courage for their families during this difficult time,” she said on X.
An eyewitness told ANI that the crowd was so large that several people lost consciousness and had to be taken away on motorcycles.
“Many people lost consciousness; some were being taken on motorcycles. I witnessed this happening all around—when people fainted, they were taken away on bikes. All of this took place, and there was a massive crowd as well,” the eyewitness said.
Kolkata Police said the incident occurred at around 7.40 pm due to a “heavy rush” of Puja visitors during rainfall. Police, fire brigade personnel, ambulances and medical teams were sent to the spot, while the pandal was closed to visitors.
In its statement, Kolkata Police said, “All the injured persons were rescued and removed to MCH. Reinforcements from Control Room/Fire Brigade/KP, DMG team/Ambulances with Medical team were sent. Puja Pandal is now closed for visitors. So far information received around 35 persons were removed to MCH. Details are awaited.”
The police statement initially said around 35 people had been taken to Medical College and Hospital. The Chief Minister later confirmed 25 injured people and 17 deaths. The authorities said further details were awaited.
Following the incident, authorities issued two helpline numbers through the Lalbazar Police Control Room for assistance related to the Chorbagan tragedy:
The state government has appealed to people to remain calm as the inquiry proceeds and rescue and medical assistance efforts continue.
(With agencies' inputs)
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