/Kolkata Durga Puja stampede: 17 dead, 25 injured; CM Suvendu orders fact-finding probe

In a post on X, Shah said, “I have just received the extremely distressing news of multiple casualties after the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal. I have spoken with Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari about this matter. I pray for the peace of the souls of those who have lost their lives in this tragic accident and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.”