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Kolkata Durga Puja stampede: 17 dead, 25 injured; CM Suvendu orders fact-finding probe

The incident took place between 7.30 pm and 8 pm on Maha Saptami, when heavy rain and a sudden rush of visitors led to chaos at the pandal. Kolkata Police said the stampede occurred at around 7.40 pm at the exit gate of the Sarada Park (Chor Bagan) Puja Pandal, which falls under the Girish Park police station area.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 11:42 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 12:06 AM IST
Kolkata Durga Puja stampede: 17 dead, 25 injured; CM Suvendu orders fact-finding probe
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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