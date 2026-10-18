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Kolkata Durga Puja stampede: CM Suvendu Adhikari to meet victims and hand over compensation cheques

Adhikari made the announcement after chairing a high-level meeting at Bhabani Bhawan in Kolkata. He said the state government was reviewing lapses in crowd management and had begun taking steps to establish accountability for the tragedy.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 04:45 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 04:45 PM IST
Kolkata Durga Puja stampede: CM Suvendu Adhikari to meet victims and hand over compensation cheques
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Kolkata Durga Puja stampede: CM Suvendu Adhikari to meet victims and hand over compensation cheques
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