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Kolkata durga puja stampede: President, PM, HM Shah express grief; Congress questions police response

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he had spoken to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari about the incident. He also announced that he would postpone all his scheduled programmes in the state on Sunday, October 18, to visit the injured in hospital.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 11:21 PM IST|Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 11:27 PM IST
Kolkata durga puja stampede: President, PM, HM Shah express grief; Congress questions police response
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Kolkata durga puja stampede: President, PM, HM Shah express grief; Congress questions police response
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