/Kolkata Durga Puja stampede: Private security staff, organisers detained; probe on

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said Kolkata Police had detained private security personnel and organisers of the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, where 17 people died and 25 others were injured in a stampede-like incident.
“Organisers of the Chorbagan Durga Puja have been detained by Kolkata Police,” Adhikari said, adding that a fact-finding team would investigate the circumstances that led to the tragedy.
The Chief Minister also said forensic examinations would be carried out and urged the media and political leaders not to interfere with evidence.
“Forensic tests will also take place, and I request media and political leaders not to tamper with evidence,” he said.
Adhikari said the state government's immediate priority was to support the families of those who died and ensure proper medical treatment for the injured.
He also appealed to Durga Puja committees across the state to coordinate with the police and improve crowd management, particularly around entry and exit routes.
“I request all puja committees to coordinate with police and work on exit routes. In the name of the puja, many places are not lit inside the pandals. I am assuring that we will ensure safety for all,” he said.
The incident occurred at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal on Muktarambabu Street in north Kolkata, where a large crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse of the idols.
The sudden rush led to a stampede-like situation, leaving 17 people dead and 25 injured. The incident has prompted calls for an investigation into crowd management and safety arrangements at the pandal.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed sorrow over the deaths and injuries, describing the incident as heartbreaking.
“I pray to God that the departed souls find a place at His feet and that the injured recover swiftly,” he said.
BJP national president Nitin Nabin also expressed grief over the loss of lives and said the administration was providing all possible assistance to those affected.
“My heart is deeply pained by the tragic incident of loss of life due to the stampede at the Chorbagan Public Puja pandal in Kolkata,” he said.
Nabin prayed to Maa Durga to grant peace to those who had died, ensure the speedy recovery of the injured and give strength to the bereaved families.
“I pray to Maa Durga to grant peace to the departed souls, provide swift recovery to the injured, and bestow strength and solace upon the bereaved families to endure this immense sorrow,” he added.
(With IANS inputs)
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