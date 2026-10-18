/Kolkata Durga Puja pandal stampede: Seven arrested, including organisers as police probe collapse warning, crowd-control lapses

Kolkata Police have arrested seven people after a stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal killed 19 visitors and injured 25 others on Saturday. Those arrested include senior organisers of the puja and supervisors of private security arrangements. Police said the action was taken as investigators examine whether poor crowd management, narrow exits and an announcement that the pandal structure might collapse contributed to the disaster. The West Bengal government has ordered a special investigation into the incident.