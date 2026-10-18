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  • /Kolkata Durga Puja pandal stampede: Seven arrested, including organisers as police probe collapse warning, crowd-control lapses

Kolkata Durga Puja pandal stampede: Seven arrested, including organisers as police probe collapse warning, crowd-control lapses

Kolkata Durga Puja stampede: The West Bengal government has announced an SIT inquiry, compensation and three-day prohibitory orders.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 12:13 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 12:20 PM IST
Kolkata Durga Puja pandal stampede: Seven arrested, including organisers as police probe collapse warning, crowd-control lapses
Image Credit: ANI. Kolkata police cordon off Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal after stampede.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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Kolkata Durga Puja pandal stampede: Seven arrested, including organisers as police probe collapse warning, crowd-control lapses
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