Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Kolkata Durga Puja stampede: Seven arrested after 19 die, loudspeaker announcement under probe

Kolkata Durga Puja stampede: Seven arrested after 19 die, loudspeaker announcement under probe

The government has ordered an SIT probe into the Chorbagan tragedy. Investigators are examining crowd movement, security arrangements and possible triggers. The state has announced Rs 25 lakh and a government job for each victim’s family, while several major Kolkata pandals have temporarily halted entry.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 10:44 AM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 10:46 AM IST
Kolkata Durga Puja stampede: Seven arrested after 19 die, loudspeaker announcement under probe
Image Credit: Police at the site after the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. (Photo: ANI)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Kolkata Durga Puja stampede: Seven arrested after 19 die, loudspeaker announcement under probe
2
3
4
5