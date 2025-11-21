Advertisement
Earthquake Today In Assam, West Bengal: 4.7 Magnitude Tremors Hit Assam, 5.5 In Kolkata

Kolkata Earthquake: Strong earthquake tremors were felt across Kolkata and nearby districts on Thursday. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 10:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Earthquake Today In Assam, West Bengal: 4.7 Magnitude Tremors Hit Assam, 5.5 In KolkataRepresentative image. (Photo: IANS)

Kolkata Earthquake: Strong earthquake tremors were felt across Kolkata and nearby districts on Friday. As per the United States Geological Survey (USGS Earthquake), a 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck near Narsingdi, Bangladesh at 10:08:26 (UTC+05:30) today.  

 

