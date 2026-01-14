Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3006668https://zeenews.india.com/india/kolkata-fire-breaks-out-in-ganguly-street-three-shops-damaged-3006668.html
NewsIndiaKolkata: Fire Breaks Out In Ganguly Street; Three Shops Damaged
WEST BENGAL

Kolkata: Fire Breaks Out In Ganguly Street; Three Shops Damaged

A massive fire broke out on Ganguly Street in central Kolkata, damaging at least three shops. Firefighters rushed to the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control after sustained efforts. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 14, 2026, 06:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kolkata: Fire Breaks Out In Ganguly Street; Three Shops Damaged Screen Grab: ( ANI )

Kolkata: A massive fire broke out on Ganguly Street in Kolkata on Wednesday, raging for nearly two hours before being brought under control by fire services. The blaze gutted three shops and damaged adjoining areas, triggering panic in the neighbourhood.

According to South Kolkata fire officer Sudipto B, as many as 10 fire engines were pressed into service to contain the flames. He said the exact cause of the fire is still unclear and forensic assistance would be required to determine its origin.

“The fire is completely under control. The source of the fire is not yet known and forensic help will be needed. Ten fire engines were deployed, and three shops along with their adjoining areas have been affected,” the officer said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

As per reports, a local resident from the spot, said the fire started in three adjacent shops and spread rapidly. “The fire broke out in three adjoining shops. One house has also been burnt,” the resident added.

In a separate incident earlier in the day, a fire was reported at the residence of BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad in New Delhi, officials said.

The Delhi Fire Department stated that three fire engines, along with the Delhi Forensics Team, were rushed to the location, after which the fire was swiftly brought under control. No damage was reported in the incident, and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details in both cases are awaited.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Trump Greenland Plan
Trump Revives Greenland Push, Says US Needs It For 'National Security'
accident in jharkhand
Jharkhand: Three Killed, Two Injured In Powerful Explosion In Hazaribagh
West Bengal
Kolkata: Fire Breaks Out In Ganguly Street; Three Shops Damaged
Technology
Worried About Your Smartphone's Battery Health? Check Which Charger Is Best
Punjab
How Bhagwant Mann Govt Is Rewriting Punjab’s Rabies Response
Karnataka
Karnataka Congress Leader’s Abuse Of Woman Civic Official Sparks Outrage
Technology
YouTube Earnings In India: How Much Creators Earn Per 1,000 Views – Details
I-PAC raids West Bengal
ED Vs TMC: Calcutta HC Disposes Party's Petition Over I-PAC Raid, BJP Reacts
Indigo
Author Neelesh Misra Calls Out IndiGo Over Alleged Mistreatment Of His Child
Thane air hostess death
Thane: 21-Year-Old Air Hostess Dies By Suicide; Ex-Partner Booked For Abetment