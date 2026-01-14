Kolkata: Fire Breaks Out In Ganguly Street; Three Shops Damaged

Kolkata: A massive fire broke out on Ganguly Street in Kolkata on Wednesday, raging for nearly two hours before being brought under control by fire services. The blaze gutted three shops and damaged adjoining areas, triggering panic in the neighbourhood.

According to South Kolkata fire officer Sudipto B, as many as 10 fire engines were pressed into service to contain the flames. He said the exact cause of the fire is still unclear and forensic assistance would be required to determine its origin.

“The fire is completely under control. The source of the fire is not yet known and forensic help will be needed. Ten fire engines were deployed, and three shops along with their adjoining areas have been affected,” the officer said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: Fire tenders reach the spot as a massive fire breaks out at Ganguly Street for 2 hours, damaging 3 shops.



Fire Officer, South Kolkata, Sudipto B says, "The fire is completely under control... The source of the fire is not yet known... 10 fire… pic.twitter.com/bEV5i1ZCkw ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2026

As per reports, a local resident from the spot, said the fire started in three adjacent shops and spread rapidly. “The fire broke out in three adjoining shops. One house has also been burnt,” the resident added.

In a separate incident earlier in the day, a fire was reported at the residence of BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad in New Delhi, officials said.

The Delhi Fire Department stated that three fire engines, along with the Delhi Forensics Team, were rushed to the location, after which the fire was swiftly brought under control. No damage was reported in the incident, and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details in both cases are awaited.

(With Inputs From ANI)