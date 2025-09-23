Kolkata Weather Update: Heavy Rain Kills 5, Paralyses City With Waterlogging And Traffic Chaos
Kolkata Weather Update: Relentless heavy rain has led to massive flooding in Kolkata, claiming five lives and bringing the city to a standstill.
Trending Photos
Kolkata Weather Update: A day of relentless, heavy rain has brought life in Kolkata to a standstill, leaving five people dead and much of the city submerged. The intense downpour, which began overnight, has led to severe waterlogging across the metropolis, causing widespread flooding and crippling traffic.
More details are awaited...
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement