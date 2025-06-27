Kolkata Gangrape Case: 3 Arrested, Political Row Erupts | What We Know So Far?

Kolkata Gangrape Case: A row has erupted between the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government and the opposition BJP in West Bengal after the alleged gang-rape of a female student within the premises of a law college in the city.

IANS reported, citing city police insiders, further that the cops began an investigation into the matter based on a complaint filed by the victim at Kasba Police Station in South Kolkata on the night of June 25. In her complaint, she stated that she was sexually assaulted in the common room of the law college, on the same evening between 7 pm and 9 pm. In her complaint, she also named the three accused persons.

Here's what we know so far:

1- According to ANI, the three accused, named as Monojit Mishra (31), Zaib Ahmed (19), and Pramit Mukhopadhyay (20), were former students or staff members of the same law college.

2- BJP Leader Amit Malviya, on Friday, in a post on X, alleged that one of the accused, Mishra, has ties with the TMC.

3- On the other hand, TMC's Trinankur Bhattacharjee quashed the claims of the accused's present ties with the party.

“The accused was never the unit president of that college. In fact, there is no functioning TMCP unit there. His brief, junior role ended in 2022, and he is not part of any current committee. Attempts to falsely link TMCP to this crime are completely baseless,” he said, addressing a press conference.

4- The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday took suo motu cognizance after a shocking incident in Kolkata.

Taking immediate notice, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar expressed deep concern and wrote to the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, urging a time-bound investigation under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

5- IANS further reported, citing the city police insiders, that immediately after the victim's complaint was registered, she was taken for medical examination to the state-run National Medical College and Hospital in central Kolkata. After the medical examinations confirmed the authenticity of her complaint, the cops of Kasba Police Station sprang into action and arrested the three accused.

6- Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma visited South Calcutta Law College following a gang-rape incident



7- As per ANI, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, speaking on the matter, said, "I am not an advocate of the incident that occurred at the Law College, but the accused should be arrested. A few men commit this type of crime... But what can be done if a friend rapes his friend. Will the Police be there in schools? This was done by students to another student. Who will protect her (victim)? This (South Calcutta Law College) is a government college. Will the Police always be there?"

8- DYFI (Democratic Youth Federation of India) protests in front of South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata.

Earlier on Friday, TMC condemned the rape incident at South Calcutta Law College and added that Kolkata Police apprehended all three accused, and the “full weight of the law will be brought to bear”, ensuring severe measures on those found guilty.

This incident also comes months after the horrific RG Kar rape-murder case.

(with agencies' inputs)