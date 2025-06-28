Kolkata Gangrape Case: 5-Member SIT Team To Probe Alleged Crime

A day after the alleged gangrape case of a student from Calcutta Law College came to light, a Special Investigation Team has been formed to probe the crime.

IANS reported, citing Kolkata Police, that a five-member SIT has been formed to probe the Kasba Law College rape case.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Pradip Kumar Ghosal of South Suburban Division (SSD) will lead the special team.

Kolkata Police has formed a 5-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Kasba Law College rape case. The SIT will function under the supervision of ACP Pradip Kumar Ghosal, SSD: Kolkata Police pic.twitter.com/B20HrC0xdr — IANS (@ians_india) June 28, 2025

On the other hand, as per ANI, the three accused, Manojit Mishra, Zaib Ahmed, and Pramit Mukhopadhyay, whom the Police have named, have been remanded to police custody till July 1, 2025.

Kolkata Gangrape Case

A female student was allegedly gang-raped inside the South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata's Kasba on Wednesday, June 25. Earlier, the police had arrested three accused within 24 hours.

The accused, Mishra (31), Ahmed (19), and Mukhopadhyay (20), were former students or staff members of the same law college.

Kolkata Police on Saturday also arrested the guard of the South Calcutta Law College.

Political Row Erupts

The latest development came as the opposition parties mounted pressure on the ruling Trinamool Congress and demanded West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s resignation and security for women at educational institutions. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed a four-member investigation committee to probe the incident.

On the other hand, the West Bengal unit of the Congress party staged a protest in Durgapur on Saturday over the alleged gangrape of a law student in Kolkata. Carrying party flags, protesters also held a sit-in demonstration. Police intervened to disperse the crowd in order to ease traffic congestion.

(with agencies’ inputs)