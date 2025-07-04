Kolkata Gangrape Case: Monojit 'Mango' Mishra Made 16 Calls In 3 Hours, Says Report

A student of the South Calcutta Law College was allegedly gang-raped on the evening of June 25, and Monojit Mishra, one of the three accused in the case, made around 16 calls in three hours after the crime took place.

The victim was allegedly raped by the two senior students and an alumnus of the institute in the guard's room. Monojit Mishra, who is reportedly the mastermind behind the crime and is also known as ‘Mango’, was arrested by the police earlier. Apart from the three accused, the college guard has been arrested in the case so far.

Monojit Mishra's 16 Calls

According to the news agency IANS, the call details are currently being examined by the investigating officials. Additionally, the process of interrogation of those with whom Monojit Mishra talked during that period has started.

The news agency reported, citing sources, that one of the calls that the alleged mastermind made from his mobile phone during that period was to a member of the governing body of the same college.

However, the governing body member concerned has already been questioned by the investigating officials.



The tower locations of the mobile phones of the three accused- Monojit Mishra, Jaib Ahmed, and Pramit Mukhopadhyay, during that time frame, are being tracked by the investigating officials to have an idea of the places they went to immediately after the crime took place.

Law College Rape Case

The investigation was handed over to the Detective Department of the city police this week, and they have started the probe process by adding new sections against the three prime accused persons.

Before the Department took over the investigation, the accused were charged under sections on rape. However, with the takeover, the investigation sections relating to abduction and causing injuries with weapons were also levied on the three.

On Friday morning, around 3 am, the Detective Department reached the law college campus along with the three accused for the reenactment of the incident. IANS further reported, citing the sources, that the findings of the reenactment process will be cross-checked with the statement given by the victim soon after the event of sexual harassment took place last week. Earlier, a member of the special investigation team, which was initially investigating the matter, had gone to the college campus with the victim for reenactment purposes.

Court On Law College Rape Case

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court, on Thursday, directed Kolkata Police to submit the progress report on the investigation and the case diary in the matter of the law college student gangrape to the court within the next seven days.

The bench of Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Smita Das gave this direction to the police during the first hearing on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed in the matter seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

The next hearing will be on July 10, and the city police will have to submit the progress report of the investigation and the case diary to the division bench by then. The division bench also directed the state government and the college authorities concerned to file their respective affidavits in the matter by that period.

(with IANS inputs)