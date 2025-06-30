Kolkata Gangrape: New Revelations In Bengal Law College Case Emerges; Was Crime Pre-Planned?

Kolkata Gangrape Case: Fresh details have emerged in the alleged gangrape case of a law college student in Kolkata’s Kasba. IANS reported, citing investigating officials, that the accused, Monojit Mishra (31), reportedly targeted the victim in a pre-planned manner. Meanwhile, the two other accused, Zaib Ahmed (19) and Pramit Mukhopadhyay (20), actively facilitated the crime.

The Kolkata Police, on Saturday, had announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), with an Assistant Commissioner-level officer leading it, to probe the case. The head of the SIT is Pradip Kumar Ghosal, an Assistant Commissioner posted with the South Suburban Division of the city police.

Four individuals were arrested by the police in connection with the case. Apart from the three accused, a security guard of the law college was also arrested.

Earlier, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Calcutta High Court on Monday in the incident.

Video Recording Of Crime

IANS has also learned from sources that Ahmed and Mukhopadhyay have admitted that the video recording of the crime was also a part of the well-thought-out crime to blackmail the victim so that the latter did not approach the police or reveal to anyone about what happened on that night.

Furthermore, an investigation is being carried out to determine whether the video clip of the crime has already been circulated.

IANS quoted the sources as saying, “Several sleazy videos were stored in the mobile phones of the three accused, especially that of Mishra, which hints towards their addition of such sleazy items.”

BJP’s Fact-Finding Team

The four members of BJP’s fact-finding team in the matter of Kasba college rape arrived in Kolkata on Monday. They have claimed that they apprehended that the administration would create hurdles for them to freely probe the matter.

RG Kar Rape-Murder Case

In the RG Kar rape and murder case of August 2024, several pornographic clips were recovered from the mobile phone of the sole convict in the case and civic volunteer Sanjay Roy, who had been recently sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court in Kolkata.

(with IANS inputs)