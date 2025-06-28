In an alleged gang-rape case of a law student in Kolkata, the police have been in action and made four arrests. Meanwhile, her medical report has revealed signs of an assault; her examination was conducted on Friday.

According to a report by India Today, there were abrasion marks on the victim's neck and chest. It added that there were no cuts on the woman's body.

The report further added that sexual assault has not been ruled out.

The woman was allegedly gang-raped inside the South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata's Kasba on Wednesday.

Four Arrests

According to ANI, Kolkata Police on Saturday arrested the guard of the South Calcutta Law College, where the student was allegedly gang-raped. Before this, the police had arrested three accused within 24 hours. They are- Monojit Mishra (31), Zaib Ahmed (19), and Pramit Mukhopadhyay (20), and are reportedly former students or staff members of the same law college.

5-Member SIT For Investigation

Kolkata police on Saturday informed that a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the alleged crime.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Pradip Kumar Ghosal of South Suburban Division (SSD) will head the special team.

Political Row

After the case came to light, a political row has erupted as the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led state government is facing heat from the Opposition parties.

The West Bengal unit of the Congress party staged a protest in Durgapur on Saturday over the alleged rape.

Earlier, as per ANI, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sambit Patra told reporters while addressing a press conference, "We are not asking for clarification from Mamata Banerjee. We are asking her to apologise and resign," Patra said.

This case comes months after the RG Kar rape-murder that shocked the nation and prompted widespread protests in West Bengal.