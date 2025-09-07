Kolkata Horror: Woman Gang-Raped By 2 Men During Her Birthday Party; Police Search On For Accused

A young woman in Kolkata has filed a gang-rape complaint against two acquaintances, police said on Sunday.

The Haridevpur Police in southern Kolkata received the complaint late Saturday night. According to officials, the FIR has been registered under the relevant sections, and a search for the accused has begun.

The alleged incident occurred on Friday, but the complaint was filed the following night.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A young woman in Kolkata has filed a gang-rape complaint against two acquaintances, police said on Sunday.

The Haridevpur Police in southern Kolkata received the complaint late Saturday night. According to officials, the FIR has been registered under the relevant sections, and a search for the accused has begun. The alleged incident occurred on Friday, but the complaint was filed the following night.

The police said the 20-year-old woman lives in the Haridevpur area.

According to the complaint, several months ago she met a man named Chandan Mallick, who introduced himself as the head of a large Durga Puja committee in south Kolkata. Through him, she was introduced to another man named Deep. Both promised to involve her in the Puja committee and frequently communicated with her.

Police sources said that on Friday, one of the accused invited the woman to celebrate her birthday and took her to the house of the other accused. There, she was allegedly gang-raped. After returning home, she informed her family and filed a complaint with the police.

A senior officer of Kolkata Police said, "The woman's birthday was on Friday, September 5. On that occasion, the accused Chandan and Deep took the victim to a flat in the Regent's Park area in south Kolkata. There, they had a meal. It is alleged that when the girl wanted to return home, the accused stopped her. Then, it is alleged that they locked the door and gang-raped her. After the torture, the woman somehow managed to leave the flat and return home."

"A complaint was lodged, and an FIR has been registered accordingly. We have started a search for the accused," the police officer said.



( With inputs from IANS )