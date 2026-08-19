/Kolkata hotel fire: 9 dead, including child, in midnight blaze on free school street

Free School Street fire casualty count: A massive fire broke out at a hotel along Free School Street (Mirza Ghalib Street) in central Kolkata around 2:00 AM on Wednesday, August 19, leaving at least nine people dead.
The deceased include a child, with victims identified as visitors hailing from Meghalaya and the Alipurduar district in northern West Bengal.
More details are awaited...
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