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Kolkata hotel fire: 9 dead, including child, in midnight blaze on free school street

Kolkata hotel fire rescue operation 28 admitted: At least nine people, including a child, lost their lives after a devastating fire broke out at a hotel on Free School Street in central Kolkata early Wednesday morning.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 08:08 AM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 08:08 AM IST
Kolkata hotel fire: 9 dead, including child, in midnight blaze on free school street
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Kolkata hotel fire: 9 dead, including child, in midnight blaze on free school street
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