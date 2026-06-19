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West Bengal rain: Heavy showers trigger waterlogging in Kolkata and Howrah; IMD issues orange alert

Incessant heavy rain has disrupted daily life in Kolkata and Howrah, leaving key routes like the Kolkata Airport approach road and Vidyasagar Setu waterlogged. Read about flooded areas and the IMD weather forecast here.  

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 02:54 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 02:54 PM IST
West Bengal rain: Heavy showers trigger waterlogging in Kolkata and Howrah; IMD issues orange alert
Image Credit: A commuter covers his head with a cap and holds his bicycle while heading to work during rainfall. (IANS)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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