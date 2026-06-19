/West Bengal rain: Heavy showers trigger waterlogging in Kolkata and Howrah; IMD issues orange alert

Incessant showers during the last few hours have caused immense disruption in the daily lives of people living in Kolkata and the adjacent Howrah region. The incessant showers have brought waterlogging of important arterial roads, disruption of traffic meant for the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, and flooding of both houses and educational institutes.
As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heavy showers warning for West Bengal, there is an immediate need for managing the aftereffects of these rains.
There have been intense showers accompanied by strong winds in Howrah since Thursday evening till Friday morning. This rainfall has caused extensive waterlogging in the entire city with most of the low-lying areas being submerged under ankle to knee deep waters.
There were floods in residential areas as well as dirty rains flowing inside houses damaging furniture and electrical appliances. There were floods at Bali Barrackpore High School as classrooms, staff room, and the midday meal kitchen of the school were flooded due to the floodwaters.
It was the office-goers and the daily commuters who suffered most in the pre-monsoon fury when several critical traffic routes remained flooded for hours. Some of the areas in Howrah where waterlogging was severe include:
In addition, there were massive traffic snarls on the approach road of the Vidyasagar Setu (Second Hooghly Bridge). Also, the critical route that connects to the airport remained flooded, which made it virtually impossible for lighter motor vehicles to travel, while the heavier vehicles struggled along the way.
Reacting to the crisis, Umesh Rai, the minister of state for urban development of West Bengal (who is in charge of administration of the Howrah Municipal Corporation at present) said that high capacity pumps have been used to clear off the water from the affected areas.
"Water is being cleared out rapidly. A thorough de-silting drive of the city's drainage will be undertaken very soon to avoid such stagnation in future," said Rai.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.