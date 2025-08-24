Kolkata Law College Rape Filmed Through Exhaust Fan Hole: Chargesheet Reveals

New Delhi: The main accused in the Kolkata law college rape case had recorded several videos of the victim and used them to blackmail her, according to a 650-page chargesheet filed in the case. A medical examination confirmed that the woman had been raped, and forensic analysis matched the accused's DNA with the samples collected.

The first-year student was allegedly gang-raped on the campus of South Calcutta Law College on 25 June by Manojit Mishra, the primary accused and an alumnus of the college, along with co-accused Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee. The chargesheet names four individuals: the three main accused and security guard Pinaki Banerjee.

Gang rape case at South Calcutta Law College | Kolkata Police has filed a chargesheet against Manojit Mishra. A 658-page chargesheet was filed in Alipore Court on Saturday, August 23. The main accused include the names of four people, including former college student union leader… — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2025

CCTV footage recovered from the scene shows the accused dragging and holding the victim hostage.

Numerous obscene videos of the victim were also found on the mobile phones of the accused. According to the chargesheet, “these videos were made by the accused from the hole of the exhaust fan installed in the wall.”

The videos contain audio of the accused, and their voice samples have been matched in the forensic examination. The mobile phone location data also confirmed the presence of the accused at the crime scene.

According to the reports, the chargesheet further revealed that the security guard, Pinaki Banerjee, had locked the guard room during the incident instead of alerting the police or raising an alarm. As a result, he has also been named as an accused in the case.

Manojit Mishra had reportedly been arrested eight times prior to this incident, “but his friends have bailed him out.” He had been working as a temporary staff member at the college since 2024 but was dismissed following the incident. Ahmed and Mukherjee, both students of the college, have been expelled.