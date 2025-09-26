Durga Puja 2025 Special Trains: Check Times, Schedules For Seamless Festive Travel In Kolkata
Durga Puja 2025 Special Trains: Kolkata Metro will run 3,021 special trains for Durga Puja 2025. Check the Blue Line (Dakshineswar) & Green Line (Howrah Maidan) all-night service timings (1 PM to 4 AM).
Durga Puja 2025 Special Trains: Kolkata Metro Railway will make the Durga Puja celebrations even better with 3,021 special service trains on four routes from September 27 to October 2, a 651-service boost from the previous year. The services will help commute festival-goers around the city with ease during the colorful celebrations.
Extended Routes For Festive Travel
For the first time, special trains will run on Purple Line (Joka-Majerhat), Yellow Line (Kavi Subhas-Beliaghata), and Green Line (Esplanade-Salt Lake Sector V), along with the Blue Line, providing connectivity throughout Kolkata.
Blue Line: Dakshineswar-Kavi Subhash
- Dates: September 29 to October 1 (Saptami to Navami)
- Hours: 1:00 PM to 4:00 AM
- Frequency: Every 6-7 minutes
- Daily Services: 246
- Last Trains: 3:48 AM (Dakshineswar-Shahid Khudiram), 3:47 AM (Shahid Khudiram-Dakshineswar)
Additional Schedule:
- Panchami (Sept 27): 262 services, 8:00 AM–11:00 PM
- Sasthi (Sept 28): 246 services, 9:00 AM–11:00 PM
- Dashami (Oct 2): 132 services, 1:00 PM–10:00 PM (every 8 minutes)
Green Line: Howrah Maidan-Salt Lake Sector V
- Dates: September 29 to October 1
- Hours: 1:30 PM–4:18 AM
- Frequency: Every 8 minutes
- Daily Services: 192
- Last Trains: 4:06 AM (Howrah Maidan-Salt Lake Sector V), 4:18 AM (Salt Lake Sector V-Howrah Maidan)
Additional Schedule:
- Panchami (Sept 27): 225 services, 7:30 AM–11:16 PM (every 6 minutes)
- Sasthi (Sept 28): 184 services, 9:00 AM–11:28 PM (every 8 minutes)
- Dashami (Oct 2): 74 services, 1:30 PM–10:32 PM (every 15 minutes)
Yellow Line: Noapara-Jai Hind Bimanbandar
- Panchami & Sasthi: 3:00 PM–10:35 PM, every 15 minutes
- Saptami to Navami: Trains till 10:50 PM
- Dashami: Trains till 9:20 PM
Purple Line: Joka-Majerhat
- Panchami to Dashami: 38 daily trips, 3:00 PM–10:55 PM, every 25 minutes
Massive Capacity Boost
Metro officials estimate the services can handle up to 9.06 million passengers across the six-day festival, a 120% boost from last year's 4.1 million riders. The services were limited to the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section in 2023.
Record-Breaking Ridership
The Metro counted 8,36,000 passengers on September 24, a higher count than last year's 'Dwitiya' of 7,93,000. The Blue Line had 6,10,000 passengers, while the Green Line had 2,05,000 on Wednesday alone.
Smart Card Surge
The Metro’s Smart Card validity extension from one to ten years has driven sales, with 2,839 cards sold by 5:00 PM on September 25, up from 1,739 the previous day.
