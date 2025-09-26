Durga Puja 2025 Special Trains: Check Times, Schedules For Seamless Festive Travel In Kolkata

Durga Puja 2025 Special Trains: Kolkata Metro Railway will make the Durga Puja celebrations even better with 3,021 special service trains on four routes from September 27 to October 2, a 651-service boost from the previous year. The services will help commute festival-goers around the city with ease during the colorful celebrations.

Extended Routes For Festive Travel

For the first time, special trains will run on Purple Line (Joka-Majerhat), Yellow Line (Kavi Subhas-Beliaghata), and Green Line (Esplanade-Salt Lake Sector V), along with the Blue Line, providing connectivity throughout Kolkata.

Blue Line: Dakshineswar-Kavi Subhash

Dates: September 29 to October 1 (Saptami to Navami)

Hours: 1:00 PM to 4:00 AM

Frequency: Every 6-7 minutes

Daily Services: 246

Last Trains: 3:48 AM (Dakshineswar-Shahid Khudiram), 3:47 AM (Shahid Khudiram-Dakshineswar)

Additional Schedule:

Panchami (Sept 27): 262 services, 8:00 AM–11:00 PM

Sasthi (Sept 28): 246 services, 9:00 AM–11:00 PM

Dashami (Oct 2): 132 services, 1:00 PM–10:00 PM (every 8 minutes)

Green Line: Howrah Maidan-Salt Lake Sector V

Dates: September 29 to October 1

Hours: 1:30 PM–4:18 AM

Frequency: Every 8 minutes

Daily Services: 192

Last Trains: 4:06 AM (Howrah Maidan-Salt Lake Sector V), 4:18 AM (Salt Lake Sector V-Howrah Maidan)

Additional Schedule:

Panchami (Sept 27): 225 services, 7:30 AM–11:16 PM (every 6 minutes)

Sasthi (Sept 28): 184 services, 9:00 AM–11:28 PM (every 8 minutes)

Dashami (Oct 2): 74 services, 1:30 PM–10:32 PM (every 15 minutes)

Yellow Line: Noapara-Jai Hind Bimanbandar

Panchami & Sasthi: 3:00 PM–10:35 PM, every 15 minutes

Saptami to Navami: Trains till 10:50 PM

Dashami: Trains till 9:20 PM

Purple Line: Joka-Majerhat

Panchami to Dashami: 38 daily trips, 3:00 PM–10:55 PM, every 25 minutes

Massive Capacity Boost

Metro officials estimate the services can handle up to 9.06 million passengers across the six-day festival, a 120% boost from last year's 4.1 million riders. The services were limited to the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section in 2023.

Record-Breaking Ridership

The Metro counted 8,36,000 passengers on September 24, a higher count than last year's 'Dwitiya' of 7,93,000. The Blue Line had 6,10,000 passengers, while the Green Line had 2,05,000 on Wednesday alone.

Smart Card Surge

The Metro’s Smart Card validity extension from one to ten years has driven sales, with 2,839 cards sold by 5:00 PM on September 25, up from 1,739 the previous day.

