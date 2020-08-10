हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
West Bengal

Kolkata metro gets India’s deepest metro ventilation shaft

India’s first underwater metro twin tunnel project in Kolkata,  East West Metro, added another feather to its cap on Monday (August 10) by getting India’s deepest metro ventilation shaft on the banks of river Hooghly at 43.5m depth equalling 15-storey building.

A ventilation shaft is crucial in underground Metro construction as it facilitates evacuation of passengers from tunnel to the ground level in case of an any emergency situation.

The shaft is also used for air circulation, pumping air in and out of the air conditioning system and ensure flow of air in the tunnels to prevent passengers from feeling suffocated.

The ventilation shaft is also equipped to extract smoke in case if a fire breaks out. The metro ventilation shaft located on strand road is 43.5m deep having a diameter of 10.3m.

West BengalKolkataKolkata Metro
