/Kolkata Pandal stampede kills 19: Seven accused sent to 10-day police custody

The Bankshall Court on Sunday remanded seven people arrested in connection with the stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal to 10 days of police custody. The police had sought a 14-day remand.
Defence lawyer MD Yashim Raheman claimed that the accused were outsiders who had come to witness the Durga Puja celebrations. He added that the court had granted custody until October 28, whereas the police had sought custody until November 1.
"We informed the court that these individuals were outsiders; they had come to witness the Durga Puja celebrations. Upon observing the heavy crowding--where many people were in distress--they stepped in to assist with rescue efforts...Regarding the police custody (PC), the court has granted it until the 28th. Everyone has been remanded to police custody until the 28th. The police had requested custody until the 1st, but the judge granted it until the 28th," he said, news agency ANI reported.
The tragic incident took place at a Durga Puja pandal on Saturday evening, when a massive crowd of devotees triggered a stampede that killed 19 people and left several others injured.
West Bengal Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee appealed to all concerned not to politicise the tragedy.
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy described the incident as “very painful” and “heartbreaking”. He said the Prime Minister had responded promptly and extended assistance to the families of those injured in the incident. Kumaraswamy also stressed the need for caution while organising such events.
Congress leader Suman Roy Chowdhury called for an impartial investigation and demanded the arrest of those responsible. He alleged that police personnel were insufficiently deployed at the pandal, claiming that they were occupied with escorting BJP leaders.
The bodies of those killed in the stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata were handed over to their family members on Sunday.
Kolkata Police arrested seven people in connection with the incident. The arrested individuals include Raj Kumar Sewda, alias Raja, the secretary of the puja committee; Santanu Dubey, its vice-president; and Biplab Mukherjee, alias Joy, who was involved in constructing a bamboo structure.
The other accused are Koushik Saha, who was responsible for crowd management and checking VIP passes; Pintu Dey, who was involved in crowd management; and Suman Chakraborty and Rajesh Pal, who served as private security in-charges.
Police registered a suo motu case against the organisers and others under Sections 105, 110 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). According to the police, 14 people were also detained for questioning. Additionally, Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, was imposed in parts of Kolkata from October 18 to 20 to prevent possible disturbances.
The West Bengal government has announced compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a job for the family of each deceased victim. The Special Task Force (STF) has also launched an investigation to determine accountability for the incident.
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