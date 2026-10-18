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Kolkata Pandal stampede kills 19: Seven accused sent to 10-day police custody

A Kolkata court remanded seven people arrested in connection with the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal stampede, which claimed 19 lives, to 10 days of police custody as authorities launched an investigation and the West Bengal government announced compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a job for each deceased person's family.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 06:46 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 06:46 PM IST
Kolkata Pandal stampede kills 19: Seven accused sent to 10-day police custody
Image Credit: ANI

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Kolkata Pandal stampede kills 19: Seven accused sent to 10-day police custody
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