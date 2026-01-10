Advertisement
Kolkata Police Detain Man Over Bomb Threat Email To Governor CV Ananda Bose

The detained individual has been identified as Subrata Dutta, the police said late on Friday night.

|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2026, 12:07 PM IST|Source: IANS
Kolkata Police Detain Man Over Bomb Threat Email To Governor CV Ananda BoseWest Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose. (Photo: IANS)

Kolkata Police have detained one person in connection with an email issuing a bomb threat to Governor C.V. Ananda Bose. 

The detained individual has been identified as Subrata Dutta, the police said late on Friday night. However, the officers at Hare Street police station in central Kolkata have not yet confirmed whether the 68-year-old man himself sent the email.

The threatening message came to the attention of officials at Raj Bhavan on Thursday night. The email stated that Governor Bose would be "blown up."

Considering the content and seriousness of the message, the process of revamping the Governor's security was immediately initiated and Raj Bhavan officials informed the police.

An investigation was launched to examine the message and determine its origin and the motive behind it. Following this investigation, officers from Hare Street police station detained the elderly man named Subrata on Friday.

"In regard to the bomb threat to the Governor, a case started against Subrata Dutta Roy (68). The accused has been detained. Investigation is on," said a senior officer of Kolkata Police.

A commotion had ensued after the threat message was received. Sources at Raj Bhavan said that the Kolkata Police and the CRPF are working jointly to ensure the governor's security. Extra precautions were taken regarding the security arrangements at Raj Bhavan. An emergency security meeting was held late on Thursday night among top officials who are responsible for the governor's security.

It may be noted that Governor Bose receives 'Z-plus' category security. Despite this, the threat message prompted top officials to increase his security. However, receiving such threat messages is not a new phenomenon. The Governor has received threats on several occasions before.

