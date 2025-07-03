Kolkata Rape Case: Another Student Accuses Monojit Mishra Of Molestation

A week after Monojit Mishra was arrested for his alleged involvement in the gang rape of a Kolkata law college student, another student has accused him of molestation. The second-year student has accused him of molesting her and threatening her two years ago.

According to a report, the victim claimed that the incident took place in October 2023, when she had gone to attend a function. She claimed that the accused, Monojeet Mishra, allegedly barged into an empty room where she had gone to make a phone call and molested and threatened her.

Not only this, there have been multiple complaints of molestation, harassment, and extortion lodged against Monojit. Not only girls, but even boys have claimed to have been bullied and harassed by Monojit on campus.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Bar Council has cancelled the license of Monojit Mishra’s lawyer and barred him from practicing law.

The student was allegedly gang raped inside the South Calcutta Law College in Kasba area in the capital city of West Bengal on June 25.

Kolkata High Court on Thursday sought a report from the West Bengal Government on the three Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding the alleged gangrape at the South Calcutta Law College in Kasba area.

Earlier, BJP fact-finding committee member Manan Kumar Mishra stated alleged that the police were "hiding" the family of the rape survivor and not allowing anyone to meet the security guard, who is the fourth accused in the incident which took place on June 25 inside the campus of a law college in Kolkata.

He further alleged that there was an attempt to "tamper" with the First Information Report to change the name of the accused.

Mishra told ANI, "We visited everyone there and met other college staff also. When we saw some documents, it showed that some tampering had been done with the FIR. By looking at the document, it looks like someone attempted to change the name of the accused... We tried to talk to the victim, but it looks like the police are hiding the family of the victim and the family members... The guard is the best witness in this case, but they have also arrested him and are not letting him meet anyone..."

"We will submit our report; however, that is a different thing, how the government of Mamata Banerjee will work on this..." he said.

The Alipore court had on Tuesday sent the three main accused to police custody till July 8. The Court also sent the security guard, the fourth accused, to custody till July 4. The accused, Monojit, Pramit, and Zaib, will remain in police custody until July 8. The security guard, Pinaki, will be in custody until July 4.

(With ANI Inputs)