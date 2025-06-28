Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2923455https://zeenews.india.com/india/kolkata-rape-case-bjp-attacks-tmc-leaders-claims-accused-seen-with-top-leaders-2923455.html
NewsIndia
KOLKATA RAPE CASE

Kolkata Rape Case: BJP Attacks TMC Leaders, Claims Accused Seen With Top Brass

BJP shared a picture of accused Manojit Mishra with TMC top leaders, including CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee and health minister Chandrima Bhattacharya.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2025, 12:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kolkata Rape Case: BJP Attacks TMC Leaders, Claims Accused Seen With Top Brass Image: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), targeting a top party leader over alleged links with the accused in the gangrape of a 24-year-old first-year law student at South Calcutta Law College. 

BJP's national spokesperson, Pradeep Bhandari and the party's IT chief, Amit Malviya, shared a picture of accused Manojit Mishra with TMC top leaders, including CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee and health minister Chandrima Bhattacharya.

“OUTRAGEOUS! Manojit Mishra, one of the prime accused in the brutal gang-rape of a college student in Kasba has direct links with the most powerful in the TMC.” Malviya said while sharing the image of accused with TMC leaders in a post on X.

The BJP also accused the state government of a cover-up and said, "This is not just a crime. This is a cover-up of the highest order. TMC is a party of rapists and protectors of rapists."

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK