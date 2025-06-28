Kolkata Rape Case: BJP Attacks TMC Leaders, Claims Accused Seen With Top Brass

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), targeting a top party leader over alleged links with the accused in the gangrape of a 24-year-old first-year law student at South Calcutta Law College.

BJP's national spokesperson, Pradeep Bhandari and the party's IT chief, Amit Malviya, shared a picture of accused Manojit Mishra with TMC top leaders, including CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee and health minister Chandrima Bhattacharya.

“OUTRAGEOUS! Manojit Mishra, one of the prime accused in the brutal gang-rape of a college student in Kasba has direct links with the most powerful in the TMC.” Malviya said while sharing the image of accused with TMC leaders in a post on X.

The BJP also accused the state government of a cover-up and said, "This is not just a crime. This is a cover-up of the highest order. TMC is a party of rapists and protectors of rapists."