Kolkata Student Gang-Rape Case: SIT Formed, Political Storm Erupts As Probe Unfolds | 10 Points

New Delhi: The brutal gangrape of a 24-year-old law student inside South Calcutta Law College, on June 25, has sparked nationwide outrage, police action, and an escalating political row. The incident, which occurred within a college premises and allegedly involved a student leader affiliated with the ruling party’s youth wing, has drawn sharp criticism over institutional safety failures and insensitive political remarks.

Her medical report revealed forceful penetration, bite marks, and nail scratches, confirming the gang-rape allegations. Within 12–24 hours, four arrests were made, including a college guard. A specialized SIT has reconstructed the sequence of events with CCTV footage and the survivor’s detailed testimony, including allegations of videotaping.

With investigations intensifying and political tempers flaring, the case has become a flashpoint for debates on women’s safety, accountability, and the intersection of politics and justice. Here are the latest 10 developments in the case so far:

Top 10 Developments In The Kolkata Gang-Rape Case:

1. SIT Formed, Crime Scene Recreated

A five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by ACP Pradip Ghoshal has been set up by Kolkata Police to investigate the case. The team has reconstructed the crime scene and recorded key testimonies, including that of the survivor.

2. Four Accused Arrested Within 24 Hours

Three college students and a security guard were arrested swiftly. The guard allegedly witnessed the assault but did not report it, making him complicit, according to police. The main accused, Manojit Mishra (31), is a former student and currently the general secretary of the South Kolkata district unit of the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP). He is also a practicing criminal lawyer, as per several media reports. According to media reports, a 1.5-minute video clip has been recovered from his mobile phone, which was made during the incident.

Two others, Pramit Mukherjee (20) and Zaib Ahmed (19), are enrolled students.

3. CCTV Footage Supports Survivor’s Statement

According to the media reports, CCTV footage from the college campus corroborates parts of the survivor’s testimony. Spanning from 3:30 pm to 10:50 pm on June 25, the clip shows the survivor being forcibly taken inside the guard room. Investigators say this will be crucial in building the case.

4. Insensitive Comments Spark Intra-Party Crisis

Senior TMC leaders Kalyan Banerjee and Madan Mitra made controversial remarks suggesting the survivor bore responsibility for the assault. The party publicly condemned their comments and called them “personal opinions.” TMC MP Mahua Moitra took a firm stand against misogyny within her party, saying “misogyny cuts across party lines” and reinforcing TMC’s “zero-tolerance” policy on crimes against women.

5. Medical Report's Findings

According to the medical report's findings, there was an abrasion mark around the woman's neck and a few marks on her chest, indicating strangulation or forceful choking. The report added that there were no lacerations (cuts) on her body. It also said that, given the nature of the injury marks found on her body, the possibility of a sexual assault cannot be ruled out either.

6. BJP Forms Fact-Finding Team, Demands CM’s Resignation

The BJP has formed a four-member fact-finding committee and accused the state government of “state-sponsored brutality,” calling for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s resignation.

7. Court Grants Four-Day Police Custody

All four accused have been sent to four-day police custody. The case is being investigated under sections of gangrape and the POCSO Act, due to the survivor’s age and educational context.

8. Police Probe Digital Footprint, Forensic Evidence

According to the media reports, apart from analysing CCTV footage and mobile phones, the police are also retrieving deleted data and checking social media activity of the accused. A forensic team has been roped in to examine the recovered video and other digital evidence. Devices have been sent for analysis to the cybercrime cell to verify if there was any attempt to tamper with or circulate the footage.

9. NCW Seeks Detailed Report

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance and written to the West Bengal DGP, demanding a comprehensive action-taken report. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has condemned the assault and called for exemplary punishment.

10. Student Protests Across Kolkata

Students, rights groups, and women’s organizations have held demonstrations demanding campus safety reforms, swift justice, and an end to victim-blaming in political discourse.