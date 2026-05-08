Kolkata traffic advisory for Bengal CM oath ceremony: Routes to avoid

Kolkata is set to witness heightened security and major traffic restrictions this weekend as Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as the first BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal. The historic ceremony, scheduled for Saturday at the Brigade Parade Ground, will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance, alongside several high-profile VVIPs.

To manage the expected surge in crowds and ensure VVIP security, the Kolkata Traffic Police has issued a comprehensive advisory. If you are traveling through the city on Friday or Saturday, here is everything you need to know.

Also Read: West Bengal BJP CM name out: Suvendu Adhikari to become BJP's first Chief Minister

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Major roads to avoid

Traffic movement will be strictly regulated or diverted on the following stretches between 4:00 am to 8:00 pm on Saturday:

* Esplanade Ramp

* KP Road and Hospital Road

* Lovers Lane and Casuarina Avenue

* Queensway and Cathedral Road

* Khidderpore Road

“Vehicular traffic may also be diverted from any of the arterial roads and feeder roads by the Traffic Police on duty as and when considered necessary, according to the above programme,” Kolkata police said.

Restrictions on goods vehicles

A city-wide ban on goods vehicles will be in effect from 4 am to 8 pm on May 9.

Exemptions: Vehicles carrying essential goods, such as oxygen, medicines, LPG, milk, fish, fruits, and vegetables, will be allowed to operate.

Parking prohibitions

Parking will be strictly prohibited around the Victoria Memorial Hall and several roads to keep the VVIP corridors clear. Key "No Parking" zones include:

* AJC Bose Road (between Hastings Crossing and Cathedral Road)

* Hospital Road

* Queensway

* Lovers Lane

Traffic Notification in connection with the visit of the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India to the city of Kolkata for attending OATH-TAKING Ceremony of newly formed West Bengal Government at Brigade Parade Ground, Kolkata on 09.05.2026. pic.twitter.com/Q6OiXb2Ei4 — Kolkata Traffic Police (@KPTrafficDept) May 8, 2026

Impact on public transport and trams

Commuters relying on tram services should seek alternative transport. The police have confirmed that tram movement may be temporarily suspended or diverted along several routes and VVIP corridors throughout the day.

“Movement of Vehicles of all descriptions and Carts of all descriptions including Tram Cars are likely to be temporarily suspended or diverted or not allowed to be parked on the roads and approaches along the line of route of the processions as well as the line of route of the VVIP from 04.00 hrs to 20.00 hrs or as and when considered necessary on the day (09.05.2026),” Kolkata Traffic Police said.

"These notifications shall be enforced in addition to the other normal restrictions on the day (09.05.2026), which are not repugnant to above," they added.

Pro-Tip: If you are heading to the airport or Howrah/Sealdah railway stations, allow for at least an extra 60–90 minutes of travel time due to potential "as-and-when" diversions by traffic police on duty.

Also Read: Who is Suvendu Adhikari? From Mamata’s trusted Lieutenant to BJP’s Bengal strongman - Know qualification, family, and more