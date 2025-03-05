Kolkata Triple Murder Case: Police Reconstruct Crime Scene With Arrested Man

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police detectives on Wednesday visited the house, where three female members of a family were killed last month, and reconstructed the crime scene with an accused – the husband of one of the deceased. The sleuths during the investigation also found that the Dey brothers, who were in the tannery business, had a loan of over Rs 15 crore, which they were unable to repay, leading them to decide to carry out the killings, a senior police officer said.

Two Dey brothers – Pranay and Prasun - lived in that house in the Tangra area with their wives, Sudeshna and Romi, respectively. Pranay's son and Prasun's daughter were the other occupants of the house. Romi, Sudeshna and the daughter were found dead inside their Tangra residence, while three others were injured after their car crashed into a Metro Rail pillar in the city on early February 19. The police came to know about the deaths in the house from one of the three injured occupants of the car.

On Wednesday, Kolkata Police sleuths took Prasun, who was arrested on Monday, to their residence to reconstruct the crime scene. The younger brother was accompanied by officers of the Detective Department (DD) scientific wings from its headquarters and investigating officers from the Tangra Police Station.

"The reconstruction has been videographed. The accused person was asked to enact every detail of the crime, where the bodies were lying after the murders were carried out. What exactly he and his brother Pranay Dey and nephew did after the crime was executed at their Tangra residence," the police officer said. Pranay and his son are still in the hospital because of the injury they suffered in the car crash.

"During today's reconstruction of the crime scene, all claims of Prasun were doubly checked," the officer said, adding that depending on their findings they might again question the arrested accused. The detectives were also planning to interrogate the two Dey brothers together to crack the mystery behind the triple murder case. "Once Pranay is discharged from the hospital, he will be arrested. After that, we will question both the brothers together to verify their claims," the officer said.

The brothers had, earlier, claimed to the police that there was a suicide pact among the family members, following which all consumed porridge laced with sleeping pills, the officer said. Investigations revealed that the two brothers -- Pranay and Prasun -- along with their wives, decided to consume porridge spiked with a huge number of sleeping pills and die by suicide on February 17, he said.

"This was their first plan which did not work out. After that, they planned that the women would jump off from the terrace but when the two wives denied to do so, they decided to slit their wrists,” the officer said. Prasun claimed that he was helped by his wife in smothering their sleeping daughter using a pillow. Romi had held their daughter's legs as she was kicking. After she died, Romi tried to slit her own wrists using a paper-knife but failed. Prasun then killed his wife by slashing her wrists.

The officer said Prasun also confessed to killing his sister-in-law, Sudeshna, he said adding that all these happened on February 18. For some reasons, the boy in the family was not murdered in the same way, the officer said. The boy, his father and uncle went out in their car which crashed into a pillar of Metro Rail on early February 19.