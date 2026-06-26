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Kolkata warehouse roof collapse death toll rises to 15 after injured worker dies

Kolkata warehouse roof collapse death toll rises to 15 after a 19-year-old worker dies. SIT probe points to poor construction materials and flawed casting as key causes.

Published: Jun 26, 2026, 01:38 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 01:39 PM IST
Kolkata warehouse roof collapse death toll rises to 15 after injured worker dies
Image Credit: ANI. NDRF personnel at the site where the shed of an under-construction warehouse collapsed in Taratala.

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