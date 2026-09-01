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Kolkata weather update: Orange alerts issued, deep sea fishing banned as heavy rains lash West Bengal

Kolkata weather update: A low-pressure system is bringing heavy rain, thunderstorms, and high winds across South and North Bengal, prompting orange alerts and a fishing ban.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 10:44 AM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 10:44 AM IST
Kolkata weather update: Orange alerts issued, deep sea fishing banned as heavy rains lash West Bengal
Image Credit: Kolkata: Monsoon showers soak city streets. (IANS/AI)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Kolkata weather update: Orange alerts issued, deep sea fishing banned as heavy rains lash West Bengal
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