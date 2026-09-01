/Kolkata weather update: Orange alerts issued, deep sea fishing banned as heavy rains lash West Bengal

West Bengal is again subjected to disruption in the form of a new low-pressure system causing heavy rains, thunderstorms, and strong winds in several districts. As per the Alipore Meteorological Office, active monsoon will cause heavy rains in South Bengal, while North Bengal remains at risk of landslides in its hilly regions. Safety warnings have been issued, including an orange alert for certain districts and a temporary fishing ban in coastal areas due to stormy seas.
The weather department has reported that an active monsoon will cause hazardous conditions for transport in Southern districts.
Forecast: Expect heavy rains and thunderstorms. Unsettled weather conditions are expected to persist until early September.
Orange alerted districts: The districts of East Medinipur, West Medinipur, and Jhargram are at orange alert level with a prediction of very heavy rains between 7 and 20 cm.
General warning areas: The districts of Howrah, Hooghly, 24 Parganas, and others will be under the warning of heavy rains and strong coastal winds reaching a speed of 65 km/h.
While the southern plains face flooding issues, other districts of North Bengal encounter different geographical hazards caused by heavy rains.
Impact of hilly geography: Areas like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, and Malda will witness heavy rains resulting in localised landslides and road obstructions.
Restriction in maritime areas: IMD has stopped fishermen in the coastal regions of West Bengal and Odisha from moving out to deep sea areas due to gusty winds reaching up to 55 km/h.
Precipitation reduction trends: Meteorologists predict that after some initial heavy rainfall, the rains in Gangetic West Bengal will gradually reduce to scattered showers by mid-week.
With the coastal winds and waterlogged cities, emergency services in the affected areas are ready to face the challenges.
Citizens are warned to keep themselves updated regarding their local weather forecasts and avoid vulnerable coastal areas as well as slick roads.
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