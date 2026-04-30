Kolkata weather: Mercury plummets by 7°C as thunderstorms lash Bengal; rain forecast to continue until Sunday

Kolkata weather: Thunderstorms accompanied by rain brought down the day's minimum temperature in Kolkata by 7 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The minimum temperature in the morning was recorded at 20.4 degrees Celsius while it was 27.7 degrees Celsius yesterday.

The sharp drop in the mercury in a single night dissipated the sweltering heat prevailing in Kolkata and its surrounding areas. The Met Office has forecast more thunderstorms along with rain over Kolkata and south Bengal districts for the next few days.

On Wednesday, Kolkata was drenched in rain on the night of the second and final phase of voting. About 54 millimeters of rain, accompanied by gusty winds, was recorded, which eventually brought down the temperature.

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The same pleasant weather will remain till next Sunday, and thunderstorms will continue. The weather may change from the day of counting of votes on Monday.

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According to the Met Office, the east-west axis of a cyclonic circulation extends from north Haryana to Manipur. It passes through Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Bangladesh, and Assam.

Due to this, a large amount of water vapour is entering West Bengal from the Bay of Bengal. That is why favourable conditions for rain have been created in Bengal.

According to the forecast, the sky in Kolkata will remain cloudy on Thursday. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms by afternoon.

The maximum temperature in the city will be 32 degrees Celsius. Thunderstorms are likely not only in Kolkata but also in other southern districts.

A thunderstorm warning has been issued in the East Midnapore, Hooghly, Howrah, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, and Nadia districts. Fishermen have been prohibited from going to the sea till May 3.

Meanwhile, heavy rain is likely in north Bengal as well. Five North Bengal districts, including Darjeeling and Kalimpong, are likely to receive heavy rain.

The rain will continue in the north for the next four days along with thunderstorms. There is a possibility of scattered hail and thundershowers in the rest of the state.

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