Kolkata Winter Deepens to 15.2 Degrees Celsius: Alipore Met Dept Forecasts Chill; Darjeeling Hits Biting 4 Degrees Celsius

The winter chill has firmly settled over the city of Kolkata with yet another very cool morning on Thursday. The city witnessed a low temperature of 15.2 degrees celsius, which is 1.4 degrees celsius lower compared to normal.

It’s slightly lower compared to Wednesday’s low of 15.8 degrees celsius. This is set to continue, as per reports from the Alipore Meteorological Department. The minimum temperatures will remain around 14 degrees celsius and 16 degrees celsius as South Bengal continues with a firm entry into winter.

The maximum will remain pleasant and will be around 25 degrees celsius.

Kolkata's Classic Winter Pattern To Continue

Met officials have predicted that for the next seven days, there would be a stable and no rain scenario as per the classic winter pattern of Kolkata.

Forecast

Mist/fog will continue at morning hours. Sky will be mainlky clear as the day progresses.

Weather Conditions

At present, there are no chances of rain and low humidity. Thus, no alarm or warning signals are issued related to weather.

Daylight Hours

Due to short winter days, there will be an early sunrise and an early sunset. It will be at 6:06 am and 4:53 pm, respectively.

Stronger Chill With Different Effects On Different Areas

The cold spell is not confined to Kolkata; a more intense chill is gripping the surrounding regions, particularly in North and West Bengal. While South Bengal generally experiences a pleasant yet noticeably sharper chill with expected minimum temperatures ranging between 14 degrees Celsius and 16 degrees celsius, the western districts will feel the cold more intensely, with lows predicted between 11 degrees celsius and 13 degrees celsius due to their inland position.

Meanwhile, the Northern Plains are experiencing a stable, strong winter spell with temperatures ranging from 13 degrees celsius to 15 degrees celsius. The hill regions are facing a biting cold, with Darjeeling recording a minimum of 4 degrees celsius, and other hill areas hovering close to 6 degrees celsius.

Weather experts have confirmed that there would be no respite from low temperatures for next few days. Also, it would remain a very intense winter compared to previous session.

