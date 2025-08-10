Korean Man Eats Live Octopus, Reaction Goes Viral & Leaves Netizens Amused | Video

A shocking video of a Korean man attempting to eat a live octopus has gone viral on social media. He is trying this food for the first time, which turns into the most entertaining reactions, and the camera captures it perfectly.

A Korean man with desi roots recently took on the daring challenge of eating sannakji, a Korean delicacy made from live octopus.

In the video, the octopus is served fresh with sesame oil, its tentacles still wriggling when brought to the table, which makes the experience both thrilling and nerve-wracking. Shared by the Instagram page @40kahani, the clip captures the man seated at a restaurant beside another diner, who watches intently as he attempts to tackle the squirming seafood for the first time.

In the video, a Korean man says, "Kabhi aapne live octopus khaaya hai? Yeh live octopus hai, yeh dekho, naach raha hai. Oh my God. Isko kaise khaayenge? Sesame oil mein dip karke khaana hai." (Have you ever eaten live octopus? This is a live octopus, look, it's dancing. Oh my God. How will we eat this? We have to dip it in sesame oil before eating.)

The Korean man was seated next to another person in the restaurant, who also tried the live octopus and said, "It won't get stuck in my throat, right?"

"Eating live octopus for the first time! #korean #kpop #bihari #desikorean Crazy experience! But it was better than I expected!" read the caption of the post.

The video quickly drew netizens’ attention, and people began giving massive reactions.