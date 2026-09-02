The teenager died in the early hours of Tuesday morning at AIIMS Delhi. Her name is Tanvi Pariyani, and she is 15 years old, suffering from a congenital heart problem, which could have been corrected through surgery. This happened two weeks after the family's ordeal was reported in the media following a 13-year struggle for the treatment to save her life.
Her father refused to take his dead daughter's body from the hospital, citing negligence and delay in the treatment process that eventually killed his daughter.
In 2012, Tanvi was brought to AIIMS as a toddler after being diagnosed with ventricular septal defect (VSD) with pulmonary atresia.
Missed window for surgery: According to the records in 2014, doctors recommended unifocalisation and conduit surgery valued at 1.2 lakh, and scheduled dates in 2015 kept falling through without doing anything.
Changing diagnosis: Even as hospital officials maintained that corrective surgery was out of the question in 2018 due to the absence of pulmonary arteries, the family denied ever getting a timely explanation for delays.
From corrective surgery to heart-lung transplant work-up: Having been admitted to the hospital again on August 24 amid a media uproar, Tanvi was assessed for a risky heart-lung transplant surgery as compared to the original procedure.
The unexpected collapse of Tanvi's health condition towards the end of Monday night left her family wondering about their post-procedure monitoring and care at the facility.
Endoscopy: Tanvi had undergone endoscopy at about 7 o'clock on Monday evening as part of her pre-transplant evaluation process.
Severe deterioration: By 2.50 AM Tuesday, Tanvi was showing symptoms of severe fatigue and weakness, experiencing low oxygen levels to 48 percent.
Death from cardiac arrest: Despite resuscitation efforts and provision of emergency oxygen, she collapsed and died at 5.06 AM due to fatal cardiac arrest.
Pariyani is reluctant to claim his daughter's body until he gets satisfactory responses from the hospital on what really transpired.
Harassment by the hospital: He has accused the hospital staff of trying to pressure him into voluntary discharges, especially when she was critically ill.
#WATCH | Delhi | On the death of a 15-year-old teenager due to alleged delay in treatment at AIIMS Delhi, father Mukesh Pariyani says, “…I had come to AIIMS, Delhi, for my daughter's treatment. I visited for the first time on October 10, 2012, to the OPD. After that, I went to… pic.twitter.com/meFC0F6KjT— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2026
Calls for inquiry: Suspecting foul play and institutional negligence, the family has demanded an independent, transparent investigation into the exact clinical decisions that led to the teenager's death.
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