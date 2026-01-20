Kozhikode Man Commits Suicide Over Instagram Harassment Allegation; Woman Booked For Abetment

In Kerala, police have registered a case against a woman following the suicide of a 42-year-old man, after she posted a video on Instagram alleging that he had sexually harassed her during a bus ride, officials said.

According to the reports of News18, The Kozhikode Medical College police booked the 35-year-old woman on charges of abetment to suicide, according to an officer.

What Exactly Happened?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Deepak, who is a resident of Govindhapuram, Kozhikode, originally from Puthiyara, worked at a textile firm. On January 18, Sunday, he was found hanging in his room.

According to News18, Investigations revealed that he was reportedly distressed after a video of him went viral online, in which he was accused of sexually harassing a woman during a bus journey. The woman had posted the video on her Instagram account.

On Friday, Deepak had traveled to Kannur on a transport bus for work. The woman, who was on the same bus, allegedly recorded the video, claiming that Deepak had sexually harassed her.

The clip showed the man’s elbow lightly brushing against her chest in the crowded bus. While many viewers considered it an accidental movement due to the crowd, the woman maintained her allegation, describing it as a "sexual boundary violation."

Case Registration and Investigation

Initially, the police recorded the incident as an unnatural death. Later, after receiving a complaint from the deceased’s family, they registered a fresh case under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), officials said to News18.

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has also directed a police investigation into the matter, asking the North Zone Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police to submit a report within a week.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities are reviewing all aspects of the case to ensure a thorough understanding of the incident.