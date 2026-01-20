Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3008681https://zeenews.india.com/india/kozhikode-man-commits-suicide-over-instagram-harassment-allegation-woman-booked-for-abetment-3008681.html
NewsIndiaKozhikode Man Commits Suicide Over Instagram Harassment Allegation; Woman Booked For Abetment
KERALA SUICIDE CASE

Kozhikode Man Commits Suicide Over Instagram Harassment Allegation; Woman Booked For Abetment

A 42-year-old man in Kozhikode died by suicide after a viral harassment video; police have booked the woman who posted it, and the Human Rights Commission has ordered a probe.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Jan 20, 2026, 01:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kozhikode Man Commits Suicide Over Instagram Harassment Allegation; Woman Booked For Abetment

In Kerala, police have registered a case against a woman following the suicide of a 42-year-old man, after she posted a video on Instagram alleging that he had sexually harassed her during a bus ride, officials said.

According to the reports of News18, The Kozhikode Medical College police booked the 35-year-old woman on charges of abetment to suicide, according to an officer.

What Exactly Happened?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Deepak, who is a resident of Govindhapuram, Kozhikode, originally from Puthiyara, worked at a textile firm. On January 18, Sunday, he was found hanging in his room.

According to News18, Investigations revealed that he was reportedly distressed after a video of him went viral online, in which he was accused of sexually harassing a woman during a bus journey. The woman had posted the video on her Instagram account.

On Friday, Deepak had traveled to Kannur on a transport bus for work. The woman, who was on the same bus, allegedly recorded the video, claiming that Deepak had sexually harassed her. 

The clip showed the man’s elbow lightly brushing against her chest in the crowded bus. While many viewers considered it an accidental movement due to the crowd, the woman maintained her allegation, describing it as a "sexual boundary violation."

Case Registration and Investigation

Initially, the police recorded the incident as an unnatural death. Later, after receiving a complaint from the deceased’s family, they registered a fresh case under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), officials said to News18.

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has also directed a police investigation into the matter, asking the North Zone Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police to submit a report within a week.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities are reviewing all aspects of the case to ensure a thorough understanding of the incident.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Khushi Arora

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Indore crorepati beggar
Meet Indore’s Crorepati Beggar: Man Who Lends To Jewellers While Still Begging
USA Tariff
New Delhi’s Power Play: UN's Decline In Trump's Global Shakeup
Donald Trump
Explained | Can Europe’s Trade Bazooka Stop Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats?
India-UAE agreement
India-UAE Defence Pact Signed In Al Nahyan's Swift Delhi Visit
‪Farooq Abdullah‬
‘Kashmiri Pandits Will Never Return Permanently To Valley’: Farooq Abdullah
AAP
Only AAP Can Defeat BJP In Gujarat: Arvind Kejriwal
Indian Army
What The Army’s Swadeshi Firefighting Bot Is and Why It Matters
Bhagwant Mann
Congress, Akali Dal And BJP Have Looted Punjab: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann
Technology
Lava Blaze Duo 3 Launched In India With Dual AMOLED Displays: Check Price
Artemis II mission 2026
Next Stop, Moon: Heroes Circling Lunar Wonders!