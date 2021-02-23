KPSC FDA 2021: Admit card released on kpscrcruitment.in, here's how to download hall ticket

New Delhi: Karnataka Public Service Commission, KPSC has released the admit cards for the recruitment exams for Assistant / First Division Assistant (FDA).

Candidates who had applied for the exam can download the KPSC FDA 2021 admit card from the official website of KPSC on kpscrcruitment.in.

Earlier, the KPSC FDA Exam 2021 for the Kannada language was postponed from May 2020 to January 23 and 24, 2021. It was once again rescheduled for February 28, 2021.

The hall tickets for the revised date have been released and are now available for download.

Here is the direct link to download the KPSC FDA Hall ticket 2021.

How to download KPSC FDA 2021 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of KPSC on to kpscrecruitment.in

Step 2: Click on the link provided to download admit card on the home page

Step 3: Enter the Application ID and Date of Birth in the input fields

Step 4: Click on the "View Hallticket" button

Step 5: Download KPSC FDA 2021 Admit Card displayed on the screen

The admit card will contain the information of the candidate as well as details of the center and timings of the exam. Candidates must carry a printout of the hall ticket to the exam center.

